Running Order Set For 2017 Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout

TULSA, Okla. (December 22, 2016) With just under a week until the start of the 32nd Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout, the daily running order has been set for all classes.

Check-in and Registration will be on Tuesday, December 27 starting at Noon. Event dates for the 32nd edition of the Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout are Wednesday, December 28, 2016 through Sunday, January 1, 2017.

Following registration and move-in on Tuesday, December 27, Practice and Heat Races will commence on Wednesday, December 28. The River Spirit Expo Center will open at 8:00 A.M. Practice for all classes will begin at 9:00 A.M. Heats for Non-Wing Outlaw will follow with start time scheduled for 5:30 P.M. (CT). The number of Heats will be based on the number of entries.

Thursday, December 29 will again open at 8:00 A.M. with Heat Races getting underway at 10:00 A.M. Friday and Saturday’s time structure will be the same. Sunday, January 1, 2017 will open at 9:00 A.M. with racing again commencing at 10:00 A.M. (CT). Opening Ceremonies for the A-Features is slated to being at 3:00 P.M. (CT).

In all sets of races, the number of races will be determined by the total number of entries per class. All times are subject to change and we will do our best to keep everyone updated. All official times are posted to http://www.tulsashotout.com.

32nd Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout Running Order:

Wednesday, December, 28:

Practice:

Class – Laps/Race

Non Wing Practice-N/A

Non Wing Outlaw Practice- N/A

Jr Sprint Practice- N/A

Restricted Practice- N/A

A Class Practice- N/A

1200 NW Practice- N/A

Outlaw Practice- N/A

1200 Winged Practice- N/A

ECOtec Practice- N/A

Track Prep

Heat Races:

Class – Laps/Race

Non Wing Outlaw Heats-8

Thursday, December 29:

Heat Races:

Class – Laps/Race

1200 NW Heats-8

Non Wing Heats-8

Jr Sprint Heats-8

1200 Winged Heats-8

Restricted Heats-8

ECOtec Heats-8

Outlaw Heats-8

Friday, December 30:

Heat Races:

Class – Laps/Race

A Class Heats-8

C-Mains:

Class – Laps/Race

Non Wing Outlaw C’s-10

Non Wing C’s-10

Outlaw C’s-10

A Class C’s-10

Qualifiers:

Class – Laps/Race

Jr Sprint Qual.-10

Restricted Qual.-10

1200 NW Qual.-10

ECOtec Qual.-10

Saturday, December 31:

Qualifiers:

Class – Laps/Race

Non Wing Outlaw Qual.-10

1200nWinged Qual.-10

Non Wing Qual.-10

Outlaw Qual.-10

A Class Qual.-10

B-Mains:

Class – Laps/Race

1200 NW B-12

Non Wing B’s-12

Jr Sprint B’s-12

Non Wing Outlaw B’s-12

Restricted B’s-12

Sunday, January 1:

B-Mains:

Class – Laps/Race

1200 Winged B-12

A Class B’s-12

ECOtec B-12

Outlaw B’s-12

A-Main Qualifiers:

Class – Laps/Race

Non Wing A Qual.-12

Non Wing Outlaw A Qual.-12

Restricted A Qual.-12

A Class A Qual.-12

Outlaw A Qual.-12

A-Features:

Class – Laps/Race

1200 NW A-20

Non Wing A -25

Jr Sprint A -20

Non Wing Outlaw A -25

1200 Winged A-20

A Class A -25

ECOtec A-20

Restricted A -20

Outlaw A -55

Dates and Times:

All times are subject to change based on car count

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Parking: 9:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Sign-in for all classes: 12:00 P.M. – 6:00 P.M

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Building Open and Sign-in: 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Practice: 9:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M.

Grandstands Open: 5:00 P.M.

Racing: 5:30 P.M.

Driver/Non-Driver Pit Pass: $30. Pit Passes are sold at the Pit Gate as well as the Main Lobby. Grandstand Admission: $15, kids 10 and under free.

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Building Open and Sign-in: 9:00 A.M

Grandstands Open: 9:30 A.M.

Racing: 10:00 A.M.

Driver/Non-Driver Pit Pass: $30. Pit Passes are sold at the Pit Gate as well as the Main Lobby. Grandstand Admission: $15, kids 10 and under free.

Friday, December 30, 2016

Building Open and Sign-in: 9:00 A.M

Grandstands Open: 9:30 A.M.

Racing: 10:00 A.M.

Driver/Non-Driver Pit Pass: $30. Pit Passes are sold at the Pit Gate as well as the Main Lobby. Grandstand Admission: $15, kids 10 and under free.

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Building Open and Sign-in: 9:00 A.M

Grandstands Open: 9:30 A.M.

Racing: 10:00 A.M.

Driver/Non-Driver Pit Pass: $30. Pit Passes are sold at the Pit Gate as well as the Main Lobby. Grandstand Admission: $15, kids 10 and under free.

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Building Open: 9:00 A.M

Grandstands Open: 9:30 A.M.

Racing: 10:00 A.M.

Opening Ceremonies: 3:00 P.M.

Driver Pit Pass included in paid entry

Non-Driver Pit Pass: $40. Pit Passes are sold at the Pit Gate as well as the Main Lobby. Grandstand Admission: $20, kids 10 and under free.