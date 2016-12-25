2017 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals At 183 Entries And Climbing

TULSA, Okla. (December 2016) The chill in the air may signal the coming of Christmas for some, but for the world of dirt track racing, that means the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is right around the corner.

Happening January 10-14, 2017 inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. the 31st edition of the world’s largest Midget racing event is on track to set another record as the entry list debuts 39 ahead of the 2016 first look at 183 strong.

Comprised of some of racing’s greatest talent, the count includes three past champions to go along with 25 A-Feature starters and 38 Chili Bowl Rookies.

For the champions, Damion Gardner, Tracy Hines, and John Heydenreich are the earliest to put their name in for another Golden Driller.

Hines, who last won the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals in 2005, will again pilot his familiar Bob Parker/Spike with a Toyota No. 24. In A-Feature power rankings, Hines is second overall to Sammy Swindell with 14 A-Feature starts, a pair of podiums, three top-fives’, and eight top-ten runs to go along with his win.

Making the cut on eight occasions, “The Demon” last saw Victory Lane in 2008 while driving for the late, Jason Leffler. Add two podiums, just as many top-fives’, and three top-tens’ and Gardner is 25th overall in Chili Bowl A-Feature performances. Taking a Golden Driller home in 1990, John Heydenreich is the only driver in the field thus far who can say he raced the very first Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals. In all, John has made three A-Features with his podium, top-five, and top-ten count all at a pair.

While Tracey Hines has the best average record of drivers currently entered, none have more feature starts so far than Dave Darland. “The People’s Champ” has made the cut 15 times since 1998. Missing the show in 2016, Darland will again pilot the Gray Auto / Toyota No. 11AG. The record of course belong to Sammy Swindell with 23 to his credit.

Looking over the list of Chili Bowl Rookies, one name that stands out is Donny Schatz. The North Dakota shoe has landed the World Of Outlaws Sprint Car title seven times, and will grace the clay of the Tulsa Expo Raceway in the Clauson-Marshall Racing with additional support from Matt Wood Racing No. 15.

As of December 1, 2016, the following entries have been received for the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-14, 2017 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. For continued updates on the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com.

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.