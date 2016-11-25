Roger Avants Grandson Injured In Car Crash

This was posted by Karrie, Roger Avants’ daughter.

It was just brought to my attention

Thought an update on FB would be a good way to get information to everyone. For those who do not know and those who have questions……

Our oldest son, Dallas was involved in a car accident late Monday (Nov. 21) night. His injuries included; internal bleeding, a broken and dislocated sternum, and a fractured spine with spinal cord damage. The bleed was cotorized and the blood continues to be drained away from his left lung. He had surgery to stabilize his spinal cord, yesterday. The damaged vertebrae were T6 and T7. They fused three vertebrae above and three below. He has six bolts and two titanium rods attached to his spine. Today he is scheduled for surgery to repair his sternum. He will have a metal X plate across the joint to secure it. As for the spinal cord damage…..it is too soon to know what the extent is. As of right now, he can not move or feel anything from his chest down. We may not know the full scope of this for a couple of weeks. A few important things to know…..he is still with us! He is actually very lucky to be honest (so are we😁). He had no head trauma, he can still move his head, neck and arms. We will gladly take those miracles and hope and pray for more. Dallas is currently in ICU but we will let you know when he is moved and can have more visitors. I will continue to update as I can.

Nov 23, 2016

Dallas’s surgery to fix his sternum went well. He is still in ICU. His heart rate is fluctuating between normal and high. He has also been running a fever since last night….low grade. They are monitoring him closely and giving some meds to steady the heart rate. We found out today that his heart and lungs are bruised as well. Hoping he can rest tonight.

Our family wishes you all a wonderful, heart warming Thanksgiving. Clear your heart of petty nonsense and be thankful for all of the blessings in your life. Thank you all for the loving thoughts and prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and joy.

Nov 25, 2016

Here is the update for today….His chest tube can not come out until he starts coughing. He has fluid in his left lung and still has a fever. Pretty sure the fever is from all of the trauma. We met with a liaison from Craig Rehab today. He will be transferred to Craig as soon as his lungs are healthy! We are very excited…that is the best place for him to rehab.

Remember, there is a GoFund page set up to help with Medical expenses. Please help if you can.